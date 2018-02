Intellia Exec Nessan Bermingham Rejoins Atlas as Venture Partner

Xconomy Boston —

Nessan Bermingham, the founding CEO of CRISPR drug maker Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), is returning to Atlas Venture as a venture partner. Bermingham led Intellia from its incubation in the Cambridge, MA, venture capital firm through its 2016 initial public stock offering. Bermingham first joined Atlas in 2002. In his new role, Atlas said Bermingham will help the firm form new biotech companies.