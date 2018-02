Dragonfly Therapeutics Appoints Cuillerot Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Cancer drug developer Dragonfly Therapeutics has appointed Jean-Marie Cuillerot to become its chief medical officer. Cuillerot’s experience in immunotherapy includes posts at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Merck Serono. Last year, Waltham, MA-based Dragonfly landed a partnership with Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) that paid the startup $33 million up front to develop up to four blood cancer drugs.