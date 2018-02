Flagship Brings in New Partners Rosiello, Pontin

Xconomy Boston —

Cambridge, MA, venture firm Flagship Pioneering has hired Rob Rosiello and Jason Pontin as new partners. Rosiello, a former McKinsey & Co. executive, was named an executive partner and Flagship’s chief operating officer. Pontin, the longtime editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, is now Flagship’s chief editor and a senior partner.