Acceleron Pharma Chief Medical Officer Sherman Plans Retirement

Xconomy Boston —

Matthew Sherman, chief medical officer of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN), plans to retire from the Cambridge, MA-based drug developer. Acceleron says Sherman won’t step away until after the company releases initial data from the Phase 3 study for luspatercept, a drug it is testing in partnership with Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) as a treatment for a rare type of anemia. Sherman will continue as an advisor to Acceleron following his retirement. The company has started a search for Sherman’s successor.