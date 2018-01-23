Robo Madness is back.

Xconomy’s fourth annual robotics and artificial intelligence conference in the Boston area will be held April 12 at iRobot’s headquarters in Bedford, MA. The theme this year is “Homecoming,” as robotics and A.I. have seeped into the fabric of everyday life and are hitting home. Join us during National Robotics Week for this unique event featuring some of the industry’s most dynamic executives, founders, and investors, who are out to change the game in robotics.

You can get your tickets here. We sold out last year, so act fast.

We’re still adding to the program, but speakers include:

Colin Angle, Co-Founder & CEO, iRobot

Rana el Kaliouby, Co-Founder & CEO, Affectiva

Jerome Dubois, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, 6 River Systems

Gary Shapiro, President & CEO, Consumer Technology Association

Bilal Zuberi, Partner, Lux Capital

Mary Ellen Sparrow, Co-Founder & CEO, NextShift Robotics

Ryan Chin, Co-Founder & CEO, Optimus Ride

Vivjan Myrto, Founder & Managing Partner, Hyperplane Venture Capital

There’s more to come, but space is limited at this event, so make sure to register today to save $100. See you there on April 12!

