Announcing “Robo Madness 2018: Homecoming” at iRobot on April 12
Robo Madness is back.
Xconomy’s fourth annual robotics and artificial intelligence conference in the Boston area will be held April 12 at iRobot’s headquarters in Bedford, MA. The theme this year is “Homecoming,” as robotics and A.I. have seeped into the fabric of everyday life and are hitting home. Join us during National Robotics Week for this unique event featuring some of the industry’s most dynamic executives, founders, and investors, who are out to change the game in robotics.
You can get your tickets here. We sold out last year, so act fast.
We’re still adding to the program, but speakers include:
- Colin Angle, Co-Founder & CEO, iRobot
- Rana el Kaliouby, Co-Founder & CEO, Affectiva
- Jerome Dubois, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, 6 River Systems
- Gary Shapiro, President & CEO, Consumer Technology Association
- Bilal Zuberi, Partner, Lux Capital
- Mary Ellen Sparrow, Co-Founder & CEO, NextShift Robotics
- Ryan Chin, Co-Founder & CEO, Optimus Ride
- Vivjan Myrto, Founder & Managing Partner, Hyperplane Venture Capital
There’s more to come, but space is limited at this event, so make sure to register today to save $100. See you there on April 12!