Trieza Therapeutics Appoints Jeno Gyuris Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Trieza Therapeutics has named Jeno Gyuris its chief scientific officer. Cambridge, MA-based Trieza is developing cancer immunotherapies that use viruses to prompt an anti-tumor response. Gyuris’ experience includes senior scientific posts at two other Boston-area biotechs, Aveo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) and Quiet Therapeutics.