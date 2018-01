AOBiome Therapeutics Promotes Todd Krueger to CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Todd Krueger has been named CEO of AOBiome Therapeutics. In addition to serving as CEO, Krueger will keep his current role as president of the Cambridge, MA, company, a position he has held since 2016. Krueger joined AOBiome in 2015 as chief business officer. AOBiome is developing microbiome treatments for local and systemic inflammatory conditions.