Allergan’s David Melnick Joins Spero Tx as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

David Melnick has joined Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) to become the Cambridge, MA, company’s chief medical officer. Melnick served as vice president of clinical development for anti-infectives at Allergan (NYSE: AGN) since 2015. Spero has two clinical-stage antibiotics that the company hopes can help address the growing problem of drug-resistant bacteria.