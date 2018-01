Sigilon Brings on Eli Lilly’s Moller as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

David Moller has joined Sigilon Therapeutics to become the company’s chief scientific officer. Moller comes to the Cambridge, MA, drug developer from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), where he was vice president of business development for emerging technology and innovation. Last year, Sigilon raised $23.5 million in a Series A financing round to bring its technology for encapsulating therapeutic proteins into clinical testing.