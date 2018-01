Boston Pharmaceuticals Appoints Peter Ho Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Peter Ho is joining Boston Pharmaceuticals as chief medical officer. He comes to the Cambridge, MA-based drug developer from Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM), where he also served as chief medical officer. His experience includes posts at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the National Cancer Institute, Novartis (NYSE: NVS), and DuPont Pharmaceuticals.