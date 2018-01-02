Welcome to 2018, Boston tech watchers. Here are some of the deal headlines you might have missed over the holidays:

—Boston Millennia Partners pulled in $150 million for a new venture fund, according to an SEC filing. The growth equity investor has backed the likes of Parexel, WebCT, Avhana Health, and Xconomy.

—Starry, a wireless broadband startup based in Boston and New York, raised $31 million from investors in a funding round that could reach $55 million, according to an SEC filing. A spokeswoman declined to name the investors in the deal, which she said is expected to close this month. The company, led by Aereo founder Chet Kanojia, previously raised $63 million from its backers, including FirstMark Capital, KKR, Tiger Global, and IAC, the spokeswoman said.

—Voatz revealed in an SEC filing that it nabbed $2.6 million from investors. The company is developing a mobile election system secured through biometrics, instant ID verification, and blockchain technology. Voatz is an alum of the Techstars Boston and MassChallenge startup accelerators.

—Patient Discovery, a Boston-based healthcare technology company, raised nearly $2.6 million from investors, per an SEC filing. The startup sells software aimed at helping patients understand their treatment regimens in order to boost medication adherence, while sharing data with caregivers intended to help them know when to intervene with struggling patients.

—Woburn, MA-based energy storage company Vionx Energy added another $5 million to a funding round it began raising in March 2016, according to an SEC filing. That brings the round, which includes equity and debt financing, to $26.5 million, the document shows.

—Lastly, BostInno reported the purchase prices for three Boston-area tech companies that weren’t disclosed when the deals were initially announced last year. According to SEC filings, Grubhub paid $51 million in cash for online food-ordering startup Foodler (which we noted in November); Citrix Systems paid around $60.5 million for Unidesk; and Red Hat paid $49.8 million in cash for Permabit’s assets and technology.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

Trending on Xconomy