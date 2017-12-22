Maker of Blink Internet-Enabled Security Cameras Sold to Amazon

Immedia Semiconductor, a Boston area company that makes the Blink line of Internet-connected home security cameras, has been acquired by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to a post on the Blink website and a report in the Boston Globe.

In its post, Blink told its customers “if you own one of our systems, nothing changes for now.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal illustrates an increased interest in smart home security devices as the year comes to an end. On Thursday, ADT, the security company backed by Apollo Global Management, filed for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reported. Apollo had taken ADT private more than a year ago.

Blink adds to Amazon’s stable of Internet-connected security devices. In October, the Seattle-based company unveiled its “Key” service, which essentially allows couriers to enter the homes of Prime customers in order to drop off packages—thereby avoiding “porch thieves” that steal deliveries left outside a front door. The Key service comes along with Amazon’s Cloud Cam, which “acts as the brains for a smart lock, allowing Amazon to decide when it should open your house for a delivery,” according to an article in The Verge.

Xconomy has contacted Andover, MA-based Immedia to find out if its employees will be joining Amazon.

In 2014, Immedia raised more than $1 million in a Kickstarter campaign for Blink. Since then, Immedia raised about $20 million in funding, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

