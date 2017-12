Flexion Therapeutics Promotes Scott Kelley to Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Scott Kelley has been appointed chief medical officer of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN). Kelley was previously vice president of medical affairs for the Burlington, MA, drug developer. He succeeds Yamo Deniz, who has left the company. Before joining Flexion in 2016, Kelley was vice president of global medical affairs at Sanofi (NYSE: SNY). Flexion develops treatments for musculoskeletal conditions, such as osteoarthritis.