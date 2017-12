Intellia Switches CEOs as EVP Leonard Steps in For Bermingham

Xconomy Boston —

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) said that John Leonard, currently the company’s executive vice president of research and development, will become its president and CEO, effective Jan. 1. Leonard will step in for founding CEO Nessan Bermingham, who is returning to the venture capital industry, according to a prepared statement. Prior to running Intellia, Bermingham had stints at Atlas Venture, Omega Funds, and Bio Equity Capital.