Aura Biosciences Taps Cadmus Rich for Chief Medical Officer Post

Xconomy Boston —

Cadmus Rich has joined Aura Biosciences to become the Cambridge, MA, company’s chief medical officer. Rich most recently worked at Inotek Pharmaceuticals in Lexington, MA, where he was vice president, medical affairs and clinical development. Aura’s lead drug, AU-11, is in early-stage clinical testing for ocular melanoma, a rare eye cancer.