AstraZeneca’s Anthony Johnson Named CEO of Goldfinch Bio

Xconomy Boston —

Goldfinch Bio has appointed Anthony Johnson president and CEO. Johnson joins Cambridge, MA-based Goldfinch from AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN), where he was head of early clinical development for the company’s Innovative Medicine and Early Development Biotech Unit. Last year, Goldfinch raised $55 million in a Series A round of financing to develop new kidney disease treatments based on the genetic components of the condition.

In other moves, Goldfinch named Michael Broxson chief business and operating officer. Broxson held various roles at Takeda Pharmaceutical, where he was most recently vice president and head of R&D business development.