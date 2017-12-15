EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

AstraZeneca’s Anthony Johnson Named CEO of Goldfinch Bio

Frank Vinluan

December 15th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

Goldfinch Bio has appointed Anthony Johnson president and CEO. Johnson joins Cambridge, MA-based Goldfinch from AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN), where he was head of early clinical development for the company’s Innovative Medicine and Early Development Biotech Unit. Last year, Goldfinch raised $55 million in a Series A round of financing to develop new kidney disease treatments based on the genetic components of the condition.

In other moves, Goldfinch named Michael Broxson chief business and operating officer. Broxson held various roles at Takeda Pharmaceutical, where he was most recently vice president and head of R&D business development.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.