First Video Game Therapy Heads to FDA As Akili Touts ADHD Study Win

Xconomy Boston —

For the first time ever, a mobile video game used to assess and treat a disease is headed for an FDA review.

Akili Interactive Labs, a Boston and San Francisco Bay Area company created by PureTech Health, said Monday that AKL-T01, an experimental video game it has been developing as a digital medicine for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hit its main goal in a pivotal trial. Children and adolescents diagnosed with ADHD before starting the 348-patient study who utilized AKL-T01 for four weeks showed statistically significant improvement on a psychiatric test used to measure their attention and screen for ADHD, the company said. Patients in a control group who played another video game showed no improvement on the test, known as the Attention Performance Index. The study was the first of its kind.

There are a few outstanding questions, however. Akili only provided a snapshot of the data; it said it will present the full study details at a future medical meeting and submit them to a peer-reviewed journal in the future, so the magnitude of the benefit provided is unclear. In addition, AKL-T01 failed to separate from control on a range of secondary measures tracking behavioral changes. There were no serious side effects: 11 were reported in the study, mainly headache and frustration. One patient dropped out of the study, Akili said.

Nonetheless, Akili will seek FDA approval for AKL-T01 as treatment for children and adolescents with ADHD, which the American Psychiatric Association has estimated affects 5 percent of children. ADHD can be treated with behavioral therapy or medication, though medical treatments can come with side effects.

Akili’s news comes at a time when the very definition of a medical treatment has been evolving. Within the next few years, medicines using gene therapy, RNA interference, and a genetically modified, living cell therapy, could all be approved by the FDA. Digital medicines—in which electronics like smartphone apps serve as the therapy—are also starting to break through. In September, the FDA approved an app from Pear Therapeutics to treat substance abuse disorders.

That ruling was the first of its kind, and it helps set the stage for Akili, which has been conducting clinical trials of its software in patients with ADHD and other neurological diseases like Parkinson’s, major depressive disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, and traumatic brain injury. The idea behind the company’s products is that they might help better track the progression of each disease and potentially help treat it in its early stages. The technology, based on research at the University of California, San Francisco, helps measure how the brain responds in a goal-directed environment when multi-tasking. When tailored to ADHD, for instance, the product is supposed to help improve attention and working memory.

Four pharma companies—Merck, Shire, Amgen, and Pfizer—have each aligned with Akili either via investments or partnerships. Most recently, in 2016, Merck and Amgen backed a $42 million Series B round for the company. AKL-T01 could be its first product.

“This is an exciting milestone for our company, for the digital therapeutic community, and for families and children affected by ADHD. We look forward to advancing AKL-T01 through our planned regulatory process and toward the market,” said Akili president and CEO Eddie Martucci (pictured), in a prepared statement.