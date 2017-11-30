Security Firm ReversingLabs Nabs $25M from JPMorgan Chase, Trident

Online threats are mounting, and so are the investments in Boston-area cybersecurity companies. ReversingLabs is one of the latest to raise money—a $25 million Series A round announced Wednesday, led by Trident Capital Cybersecurity and JPMorgan Chase.

Cambridge, MA-based ReversingLabs’ software aims to help businesses and government entities detect advanced security threats and respond to them. The company specializes in rapidly inspecting and classifying reams of files from e-mails, the Web, and other sources, searching for similarities to known malware as well as trying to hunt down new threats. The company says it processes 10 million files daily.

Eight-year-old ReversingLabs has about 200 customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. They include government clients attracted with the help of a strategic partnership formed five years ago with In-Q-Tel, the nonprofit investor that supports technologies of interest to the CIA and other federal agencies. In the private sector, ReversingLabs’ tools are used by the likes of JPMorgan Chase and Recorded Future, another Boston-area cybersecurity company.

ReversingLabs is led by founder and CEO Mario Vuksan, who was previously at Bit9 (now known as Carbon Black), according to his LinkedIn profile. Sean Cunningham, managing director of San Mateo, CA-based Trident, will join ReversingLabs’ board as a result of the investment.

Investments in Boston-area security companies have picked up lately. Pwnie Express raised $8 million Wednesday, which followed a $23 million investment in Logz.io earlier in November, a $25 million funding round for Recorded Future in October, and a $45 million investment in Threat Stack in September. Meanwhile, Black Duck Software agreed to be sold to Synopsys for $565 million early this month.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

