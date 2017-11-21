Two Weeks Til What’s Hot in Cybersecurity: Startups Can Win Tickets!

We are only two weeks away from “What’s Hot in Cybersecurity”—and we’re offering you a chance to save $145 on regular registration. Join us for an afternoon of spotlight talks, fireside chats, and panel discussions that will delve into a variety of cutting-edge cybersecurity topics. It all takes place on Tuesday, December 5, at WGBH’s office in Brighton, MA.

Last year was our first cybersecurity conference in Boston and now it’s time to gather again to discuss what’s gone right, what’s gone wrong, and how the field’s brightest minds are adjusting to an era of widespread hacking and threats. Come and explore the answers to these questions and much more; as always, we have a jam-packed program but still plenty of time for networking.

Visit our event page for the full agenda and register today to save $145.

We also have great news for startups: thanks to our generous sponsors, Xconomy is able to provide complimentary tickets to a small number of startups for the What’s Hot in Cybersecurity event. To be considered for a complimentary ticket, simply e-mail events@xconomy.com with the following information:

—Your Name

—Title

—Company

—Why you want to attend on Dec. 5.

These tickets are reserved for companies less than three years old with 20 or fewer employees, and are for new registrations only—if you already have a ticket, it cannot be exchanged for a free one, but hopefully you have a friend or colleague who can snag one with this offer. And, given the limited number of tickets, we ask that if you claim a ticket, please use it or let us know as soon as possible if you can’t.

See you on Dec. 5!

