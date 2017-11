Biogen Finds Clancy’s Replacement, Names Capello New CFO

Xconomy Boston —

Biogen (NASDAQ: [[ticker:BIIB]) has named Jeffrey Capello its new executive vice president and chief financial officer. Capello, a former Boston Scientific, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and PerkinElmer executive, will start on December 11. Biogen has been searching for a CFO ever since Paul Clancy, who spent more than 16 years at the company, left in June to join Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN).