Locus Robotics Gets $25M to Help Warehouse Owners Compete With Amazon

Xconomy Boston —

As we head into holiday shopping season, here’s some news on the e-commerce warehouse front. Locus Robotics, based in Wilmington, MA, says it has secured $25 million in Series B funding led by Scale Venture Partners. The new money brings Locus Robotics’ total venture haul to at least $33 million.

Founded in 2015, Locus Robotics makes mobile robots and software for use in fulfillment warehouses; the system is designed to work collaboratively with human workers to speed up the order fulfillment process (and reduce operating expenses). Locus’s customers include DHL Supply Chain.

As part of a prepared statement, Locus CEO Rick Faulk said, “In an economy largely dominated by Amazon, Locus arms independent operators with the means to compete effectively.”

Amazon acquired warehouse robotics firm Kiva Systems for $775 million in 2012. Since then, a handful of robotics companies in the Boston area and elsewhere have made progress to compete in the warehouse automation and logistics market. They include 6 River Systems, Fetch Robotics, RightHand Robotics, and Vecna.