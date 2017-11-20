Locus Robotics Gets $25M to Help Warehouse Owners Compete With Amazon

Locus Robotics Gets $25M to Help Warehouse Owners Compete With Amazon
Gregory T. Huang

November 20th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

As we head into holiday shopping season, here’s some news on the e-commerce warehouse front. Locus Robotics, based in Wilmington, MA, says it has secured $25 million in Series B funding led by Scale Venture Partners. The new money brings Locus Robotics’ total venture haul to at least $33 million.

Founded in 2015, Locus Robotics makes mobile robots and software for use in fulfillment warehouses; the system is designed to work collaboratively with human workers to speed up the order fulfillment process (and reduce operating expenses). Locus’s customers include DHL Supply Chain.

As part of a prepared statement, Locus CEO Rick Faulk said, “In an economy largely dominated by Amazon, Locus arms independent operators with the means to compete effectively.”

Amazon acquired warehouse robotics firm Kiva Systems for $775 million in 2012. Since then, a handful of robotics companies in the Boston area and elsewhere have made progress to compete in the warehouse automation and logistics market. They include 6 River Systems, Fetch Robotics, RightHand Robotics, and Vecna.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Bruce Bigelow

    Bruce Bigelow

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Ben Romano

    Ben Romano

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid

    Sarah Schmid

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.