Adams Pivots From Advisory Role, Takes on Head Seat At Gamida Cell

Xconomy Boston —

Julian Adams, the former Infinity Pharmaceuticals R&D chief who famously helped shepherd along the multiple myeloma drug bortezomb (Velcade), has re-emerged as a full-time senior executive at a biotech company. Adams has been named the chairman and CEO of Jerusalem-based immunotherapy developer Gamida Cell, one of the portfolio companies of Israeli venture firm Clal Biotechnology Industries. Adams began overseeing Clal’s investments after leaving Infinity in January 2017.