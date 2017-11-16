EXOME

Healthcare + A.I. in Boston: The Photos

Gregory T. Huang

November 16th, 2017

Dan Karlin welcomes the crowd to Pfizer for an afternoon of healthcare A.I. goodness.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

IBM Watson Health's Shahram Ebadollahi (right) makes a point about the realities of A.I., as GE Healthcare's Charles Koontz (center) and Xconomy's Jeff Engel look on.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

GNS Healthcare's Iya Khalil talks about analytics techniques in drug discovery and genomics, as IBM's Matt Killian (right) and Dan Karlin look on.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Everyone is scrambling to write down that new machine learning algorithm.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Esther Dyson from the Way to Wellville chats with Xconomy's Bob Buderi about natural intelligence (keeping people engaged in their own wellness).

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Sim Simeonov was one of many to ask questions of our esteemed speakers.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

It was a packed house for the whole afternoon. Thanks to Pfizer for the great space!

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Jessica Zeaske from GE Ventures kicks off her panel on "A.I. for the front lines and back office." John Brownstein from Boston Children's Hospital (right) looks on.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

We like to pack 'em in tight at Xconomy events. Breathing room only.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

OptumLabs' Paul Bleicher addresses the clinical and administrative sides of healthcare A.I. (and says bots won't replace docs). With Jessica Zeaske (left) and Shilpa Lawande of Postscript.us (right).

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Athenahealth's Girish Venkatachaliah (right) talks about A.I.'s impact on healthcare, with (r-l) Prognos's Fernando Schwartz; Mark Michalski of MGH and BWH; and Xconomy's Greg Huang (moderator).

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Questions from the audience are coming fast and furious.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Pillar's Jamie Goldstein (left) chats with Andy Beck from PathAI about opportunities for A.I. tech in pathology. Also, they have some funding news...

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Fernando Schwartz of Prognos with investor and tech guru Esther Dyson.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

The day's topics ranged from clinical to administrative applications, drug discovery to genomics, and startup approaches to big company strategies.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Shilpa Lawande makes a point as John Brownstein (right), Paul Bleicher, and Jessica Zeaske look on.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Charles Koontz of GE Healthcare gives some examples of real-world deployments of A.I. tech in healthcare. With moderator Jeff Engel (left).

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Healthtech entrepreneurs Shilpa Lawande (left) and Miriam Huntley of Day Zero Diagnostics compare notes after the program.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Sasha Wait Zaranek of Veritas Genetics (left) says we need to collaborate on genomic data and agree on standards. With Dan Karlin and Iya Khalil.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Can you believe anyone thinks they can compete with Google in A.I.?

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Andrew Le from Buoy Health talks about the challenges for A.I. startups in healthcare.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Food. Must get food.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Some compelling questions: Could A.I. ever replace docs? What's the self-driving car equivalent in healthcare?

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Miriam Huntley chats with attendees during the break.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

What will we be talking about next year, self-driving doctors?

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Xconomy Boston — 

Our first forum focused on the intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence was a truly standout event. We struck a nerve with this topic and timing, as healthcare and pharma companies are all trying to figure out (and implement) their A.I. and machine learning strategies. And it’s not easy.

There’s no way to summarize the program, but here are a few thoughts to leave you with: (1) Who really owns all that patient data? (2) If A.I. won’t replace doctors, what exactly will it do for them? (3) What could be the “self-driving car” for healthcare that gets all the money and advances A.I. adoption in the field?

We didn’t get all the answers this time—but that leaves plenty to talk about next year.

Huge thanks to our host, Pfizer, for providing a fantastic space. And to our platinum sponsors, Bayer and IBM, and to our gold sponsor, Shire. And to our audience, for coming early, staying late, and asking good questions.

Special thanks to Jeanne Paradiso for the pictures (see slideshow above). Enjoy!

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

