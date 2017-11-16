Healthcare + A.I. in Boston: The Photos

Xconomy Boston —

Our first forum focused on the intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence was a truly standout event. We struck a nerve with this topic and timing, as healthcare and pharma companies are all trying to figure out (and implement) their A.I. and machine learning strategies. And it’s not easy.

There’s no way to summarize the program, but here are a few thoughts to leave you with: (1) Who really owns all that patient data? (2) If A.I. won’t replace doctors, what exactly will it do for them? (3) What could be the “self-driving car” for healthcare that gets all the money and advances A.I. adoption in the field?

We didn’t get all the answers this time—but that leaves plenty to talk about next year.

Huge thanks to our host, Pfizer, for providing a fantastic space. And to our platinum sponsors, Bayer and IBM, and to our gold sponsor, Shire. And to our audience, for coming early, staying late, and asking good questions.

Special thanks to Jeanne Paradiso for the pictures (see slideshow above). Enjoy!