Register Today & Save on What’s Hot in Cybersecurity on Dec. 5

Winter is coming—and so is our second annual cybersecurity conference based in Boston. On December 5, we’ll be gathering leading security tech experts to discuss “What’s Hot in Cybersecurity” at WGBH’s offices in Brighton.
At the event we’ll cover topics such as protecting your business from cyber attacks, national security and policy issues, and the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain, as well as identity management.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Bob Brennan, Executive Director, CA Technologies
- Juliette Kayyem, CEO, Zemcar; former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Brian Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack
- Lior Div, Co-founder & CEO, Cybereason
- Jen Andre, Senior Director of Orchestration & Automation, Rapid7
- Elizabeth Lawler, Vice President of DevOps Security, CyberArk
- Rick Grinnell, Founder & Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures
You can check out the full agenda here. Don’t forget to register today and save $145 on regular registration before prices increase.
See you then!