Acquia Taps Former Autonomy and HP Exec Sullivan to be Next CEO

There’s about to be a new leader at Acquia, one of the Boston area’s more closely watched enterprise tech companies.

On Monday, the Web content management software company named Michael Sullivan as its CEO, effective next month. The 52-year-old, pictured at righ, has spent more than 25 years in tech, including holding management roles at Hewlett-Packard.

Sullivan succeeds Tom Erickson as part of a leadership transition Acquia announced in May. Erickson led the company for eight years. Acquia co-founder and chief technology officer Dries Buytaert will now serve as chairman, a role previously held by Erickson, who will remain on the company’s board.

Buytaert started Acquia in 2007 with Jay Batson. The idea was to build software products and services on top of Drupal, an open-source Web publishing system Buytaert created in the early 2000s.

Over the past decade, Acquia has grown to 800 employees, and it reported $100 million in revenues in 2014. Investors have pumped around $175 million into the company. Acquia’s business growth and sizable venture capital haul make it one of the Boston area’s top IPO candidates. But despite speculation for several years—including IPO talk from Acquia itself—the company hasn’t turned to the public markets.

Now, we’ll see if Sullivan can push Acquia to new heights, as the company expands its technological capabilities and product offerings for digital marketers and brand executives.

Sullivan’s past experience includes working as a software developer at Raytheon, and in the 1990s he founded and led Steelpoint Technologies, which helped manage unstructured data. Later, he was a senior vice president at California-based Zantaz, which got acquired by U.K.-based Autonomy in 2007 for $375 million. Autonomy was later acquired by HP in an $11 billion deal that turned into a disaster: it resulted in HP writing off $8.8 billion of the deal’s value, sparked lawsuits and counter-suits, and led to an indictment of Autonomy’s former chief financial officer for alleged fraud and taking steps to inflate the sale price. (He pleaded not guilty.)

At Autonomy, Sullivan led a business unit focused on risk and compliance products for large enterprises, according to an Acquia press release. After the company got bought by HP, his roles included senior vice president and general manager of software-as-a-service and information governance, according to his LinkedIn profile. Most recently, Sullivan oversaw the information management and governance business at Micro Focus, a British firm that acquired part of HP’s software business—including the remaining Autonomy assets—last year for $8.8 billion, according to The Guardian.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

Trending on Xconomy