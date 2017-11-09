What’s Hot in Cybersecurity: Here’s the Agenda for Dec. 5 at WGBH

It feels like December already in Boston. So here’s an update on our annual cybersecurity conference at WGBH, which is happening on December 5. If you want to hear the latest information about threats and defenses for your company, network, or personal information, you won’t want to miss it.

We still have a few pieces moving around in the program, but the preliminary agenda is up, and it features the cream of the crop in cybersecurity leadership. Here are five sessions to highlight:

1. Juliette Kayyem, the CEO of Zemcar and former Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will discuss election hacking, national security, policy issues, and other pressing topics in security.

2. Lior Div, the CEO of Cybereason, will give a “cyber hunting” presentation, highlighting the use of advanced analytics and visualization tools to respond to and stop a cyber attack.

3. We’ll have a special session on “war stories” with Bob Brennan from CA Technologies (Veracode), John Bruce from IBM Resilient, and Ken Levine from Digital Guardian. Think security incidents, responses, war rooms, lessons, and snafus.

4. In case you’ve been hit by e-mail phishing attacks lately: Kevin O’Brien, the CEO of GreatHorn, will show how to recognize and combat these types of social engineering attacks.

5. Michael Daly, CTO of Cybersecurity & Special Missions at Raytheon, will pair up with Roselle Safran, President of Rosint Labs and former cybersecurity operations branch chief for the White House, to chat about the post-Equifax era, fake news, cyber warfare, and current events.

And there’s much more in the works, including sessions on blockchain, identity, and trust (focusing on consumer information protection); trends in cybersecurity jobs; emerging cyber threats and technologies; and how best to secure your company and its ecosystem.

We’ve still got a few seats available, but they won’t last. Hear me now, believe me later, grab your ticket, and see you on the 5th.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

