Pfizer’s Karen Reeves Joins AZTherapies as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

AZTherapies has appointed Karen Reeves chief medical officer. Reeves joins the Boston company from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), where she held multiple senior leadership positions in research and development, and regulatory and safety. Before Pfizer, Reeves was head of global medical science at Astellas Pharma Global Development. AZTherapies develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, ischemic stroke, and other neurological diseases. The company’s lead drug candidate, ALZT-OP1, is an Alzheimer’s therapy that combines two re-engineered drugs. The combination therapy is in a Phase 3 study.