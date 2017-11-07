Raizlabs Bought by Chicago Consulting Firm Rightpoint

Raizlabs, one of the Boston area’s best-known mobile app development shops, has been acquired by Rightpoint, a Chicago-based consulting firm.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed. With the addition of Raizlabs, the combined companies employ 900 people across nine U.S. offices. The two firms’ Boston office will consolidate, while Raizlabs’ Oakland, CA, office adds a new location for Rightpoint. Raizlabs founder and CEO Greg Raiz (pictured above) will remain based in Boston and will take on the role of Rightpoint chief innovation officer, according to a press release.

Raiz started the company back in 2003, several years before the smartphone era took off. He bootstrapped the company, which has produced its own mobile apps and developer tools over the years, but has primarily grown the business by working with companies to develop their mobile products. Raizlabs’ clients include Six Flags, AAA, L.L. Bean, and Perkins School for the Blind.

Although Raizlabs is known for its expertise in mobile apps, the company has also worked on technologies such as voice-controlled products, connected devices, wearables, artificial intelligence software, and augmented and virtual reality.

Meanwhile, Rightpoint helps its clients with a variety of products and services, including sales and digital marketing, website design and development, and business intelligence and analytics. The acquisition of Raizlabs enhances its offerings in “mobile innovation and emerging technologies,” the company says.

This is the second acquisition by Rightpoint in the past 18 months. It bought Agency Oasis in April 2016.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

