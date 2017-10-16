UW-Madison Vice Chancellor Mailick to Take Leave of Absence

Marsha Mailick, vice chancellor for research and graduate education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will take a temporary leave of absence beginning Jan. 1, 2018, a spokesperson for the university said Monday.

Mailick plans to step aside from her day-to-day duties at UW-Madison for much of the spring 2018 semester “due to family health considerations,” according to an e-mail from John Lucas, the school’s assistant vice chancellor for communications. She hopes to return to work by the time the semester ends, in May, according to the e-mail.

Mailick’s responsibilities include overseeing numerous research and entrepreneurship-focused programs at UW-Madison, which has a fairly strong track record of attracting students who start companies and later raise money from investors. One such program is Discovery to Product (D2P), which helps students, faculty, and staff from all corners of the school’s campus turn ideas into companies. Andrew Richards, interim director of D2P and also UW-Madison’s interim director of entrepreneurship, reports to Mailick.

UW-Madison’s vice chancellor for research and graduate education, a position created in 2014, is the school’s chief research officer. According to the National Science Foundation, UW-Madison had the sixth-highest research and development expenditures among U.S. universities in 2015, the most recent year for which data are available.

Norman Drinkwater will serve as interim vice chancellor for research and graduate education while Mailick is on leave, according to the e-mail sent by Lucas. UW-Madison’s website lists Drinkwater as an oncology professor at the school, as well as an associate vice chancellor.

Mailick, who is a professor of social work in addition to her administrative duties, was named to her current post in 2015.

Marsha Mailick Leave of Absence by Jeff Buchanan on Scribd

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Wisconsin. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

Trending on Xconomy