Fetch Rewards Raises $9.6M, Expands Grocery Shopping App

Fetch Rewards, a Madison, WI-based startup whose mobile app is aimed at providing discounts and rewards for buying food, beverages, and other items, has raised more than $9.6 million in equity funding.

The new capital came from two investors, according to a document filed with federal securities regulators. Fetch, which launched in 2014, previously raised at least $7.3 million in equity and debt financing, according to regulatory filings.

Xconomy has reached out to Fetch Rewards for comment on what it plans to do with the new funding, and we’ll update this story if we get more information.

Until recently, Fetch’s app was principally aimed at letting users scan items’ barcodes as they shop in order to save time and money. After certain products are scanned, the app offers discounts on related items—half off a bottle of mustard after scanning a ketchup bottle, for example. Once customers are ready to check out, they go to the front of the store, where there’s a special lane for Fetch users. The app produces a single barcode that the checkout person scans, rather than having to scan each item individually, and customers pay for their items.

Fetch’s system is in use at over 50 stores, and another 120 will begin using the software next month, according to a recent Forbes report.

The in-store, barcode-scanning side of the business, known as “Shop Fetch,” has not gone away, but Fetch’s website is now promoting a separate rewards program based on scanning store receipts.

Fetch says that users can scan grocery receipts “from any store” using the startup’s app. If the app finds the user purchased products sold by one of the 100-plus brands Fetch works with—everything from potato chips to toiletries to beer—and the products are eligible for the rewards program, the app awards points to the user. Similar to the rewards programs many credit cards offer, these points can be redeemed for gift cards at retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Macy’s (NYSE: M), and Sephora.

There are already a handful of free mobile apps—such as ReceiptPal, Ibotta, and MobiSave—allowing users to scan receipts from supermarkets and other stores, and receive cash back and other perks. Time will tell if Fetch’s new offering gets traction, but the company has already signed up household names like Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), Miller, and Dove for its customer rewards program. A possible advantage for Fetch could be the relationships it has formed with grocery stores. For example, one could envision them offering rewards or future discounts to users who buy a certain amount of goods and use Fetch’s app to scan their receipts.

Fetch’s app is available for both iOS and Android devices. According to the Google Play store, it has already been installed on more than 50,000 smartphones and tablets.

The startup’s new funding round and expansion into receipt scanning come amid discussions of how technology will shape the future of grocery shopping. Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods, announced earlier this year, figures to give the e-commerce giant yet another avenue to track the spending habits of its ever-expanding customer base.

Fetch is still a small player in this evolving industry. But with a new round of funding and a growing roster of customers and partners—grocery stores, food and beverage companies, and now major retailers—Fetch could be well-positioned to navigate the shifting landscape. Just remember to save those receipts.

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Wisconsin. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

