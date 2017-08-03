Moxe Introduces Tools to Help Health Insurers, Providers Share Data

Moxe Health has introduced a new product suite aimed at combining different types of healthcare data, which the startup says could ultimately help clinicians identify gaps in care and improve outcomes for patients.

Madison, WI-based Moxe launched the suite, known as Convergence, earlier this week. It allows clinicians to pull in data from insurers while completing documentation on their patients using electronic health records (EHR) software. Convergence also makes it possible for healthcare providers to send clinical data to use in managing patients’ health plans.

“Health plans are aggregating data about a patient from everywhere that patient is seen,” says Dan Wilson, founder and CEO of Moxe Health. However, “once they’ve aggregated [the information], they really are not in the best position to operationalize it. They need to work with their providers in order to do that.”

Convergence is designed to help health plans form a “longitudinal picture” of a patient’s care, Wilson says. One module within the suite helps users pull together clinical documentation, claims submitted to insurers, medications data, lab results, and other information within a single software application.

Creating data-sharing channels between insurers and networks of hospitals and clinics has become more important as the healthcare industry moves toward value-based care and new models for reimbursing providers. This emerging paradigm replaces fee-for-service payment models, where providers are paid for individual units of care like procedures and lab tests.

Moxe’s software fits into the category of healthcare data integration. Companies in this pocket of the digital health sector build and maintain the digital piping that allows patient data to flow between a hospital’s EHR system and software used by health insurers to manage their members’ plans, to name one example.

The Madison area’s healthtech cluster, anchored by Verona, WI-based Epic Systems, includes several integration-focused startups. But each seems to have its own flavor.

Datica, previously known as Catalyze, helps its clients exchange information with other organizations. The startup is also focused on data hosting, and ensuring that customers can access servers and databases in a way that’s compliant with federal law, however.

Another early-stage healthtech company headquartered in Wisconsin’s capital city is Redox. Its bread-and-butter is helping “third party” software applications—care providers and EHR vendors being the other two parties—get patient data into and out of health records systems.

Wilson, meanwhile, says that Moxe’s primary focus is on helping healthcare providers and insurers communicate.

“We’re really looking at, ‘How do these two groups work better together?’” he says. “They’re supposed to move to these value-based arrangements where they need to collaborate, manage outcomes, and control spend. Today, that collaboration is often pretty stressed.”

Wilson, a former Epic employee, started Moxe in 2012. Last fall, the startup raised $5.5 million from investors in a Series A funding round. Since then Moxe has doubled its headcount, to 20 employees.

“It’s been a busy summer,” Wilson says.

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Wisconsin. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

