Exact Sciences Shares Rise After Company Beats Quarterly Forecasts

Xconomy Wisconsin —

A year ago, Exact Sciences’ stock was in a slump, languishing below $10 per share. But since then, its stock price has climbed back to more than $20 per share.

That rally continued Thursday, after the medical diagnostics company released first quarter financial results that handily beat analyst expectations. The news bumped Madison, WI-based Exact’s (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock price up more than 24 percent.

The company’s flagship product is Cologuard, a stool-based DNA test for colorectal cancer. The company said it completed about 100,000 of the tests during the three-month period ending March 31. That was ahead of Exact’s projection in February that it would complete at least 88,000 Cologuard tests in the first quarter.

As of 11:43 a.m. in New York, the company’s stock price was $29.59 a share, up about 24.1 percent from Wednesday’s close of $23.80 a share.

Exact’s revenues for the quarter were $48.4 million, which eclipsed analysts’ average estimate by more than $11 million. The company reported a net loss of 32 cents a share, beating projections by 9 cents a share. Exact still has yet to turn a profit in the 22 years the company has been in business.

Cologuard earned FDA approval and Medicare coverage in 2014, and the company began selling the test later that year. To date, about 70,000 clinicians have ordered the test, up from about 60,000 at the end of 2016, Exact said in a press release. About 56,000 primary care providers in the U.S. have ordered the test, Exact said. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were 208,807 practicing primary care physicians in the U.S. as of 2010. The reason for the discrepancy between the total number of providers who have ordered Cologuard to date (70,000) and primary care providers who have done so (56,000) is that specialty clinicians are counted in the first figure, but not the second, according to an e-mail from JP Fielder, the company’s senior director of corporate communications.

More than 450,000 patients have been screened using Cologuard, Exact CEO and chairman Kevin Conroy said in a prepared statement.

“We believe that increasing patient demand and physician awareness, and Cologuard’s recent inclusion in the [Medicare Advantage] Star Ratings, position our test well for long-term, sustainable growth,” said Conroy, referring to a set of ratings the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publishes each year.

Cologuard is covered by health insurers in the U.S. that have more than 197 million members, the company said, up from 163 million at the start of 2017. One major reason for the increase was Hartford, CT-based Aetna’s (NYSE: AET) announcement last month that it had updated its policy to include Cologuard in its list of covered colorectal cancer screening tests.

Exact raised its forecast for total sales in 2017 to between $195 million and $205 million. Previously, the company had projected revenues for the current year would come in between $170 million and $180 million.

The company projects that it will complete at least 470,000 Cologuard tests in 2017, including 115,000 in the second quarter. Previously, Exact projected it would complete 415,000 Cologuard tests this year.

Fielder said in an e-mail that his company has thus far captured about 1.7 percent of the potential U.S. colorectal cancer screening market. That calculation is made by dividing the total number of completed Cologuard tests by the number of Americans in the potential market (80 million, according to Exact), with patients being screened at a three-year interval.

According to Fielder’s e-mail, Exact believes it can amass “at least 30 percent of market share over time.” However, when asked whether Exact has a particular date in mind for achieving that milestone, Fielder said, “We haven’t guided to a specific date.”