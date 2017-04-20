EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Virent Names Stacey Orlandi CEO

Jeff Buchanan

April 20th, 2017

Xconomy Wisconsin — 

Virent, a Madison, WI-based developer of renewable fuels and chemicals, on Thursday said it had named Stacey Orlandi as its new chief executive. She replaces Lee Edwards, who is retiring after serving as CEO for more than eight years, Virent said in a news release.

The company’s base technology can help produce cleaner and more sustainable versions of liquid transportation fuels. It is also developing bio-based paraxylene, a plant-derived form of the chemical that can be used to make things like plastic films and polyester fabrics. Virent was acquired by Tesoro (NYSE: TSO) in September for an undisclosed sum and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the San Antonio-based petroleum refiner.

Orlandi was previously based in the Houston area and has worked at oil giants Royal Dutch Shell and BP (NYSE: BP). According to Thursday’s news release, she will now be based in Madison.

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Wisconsin. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.