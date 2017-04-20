Virent Names Stacey Orlandi CEO

Xconomy Wisconsin —

Virent, a Madison, WI-based developer of renewable fuels and chemicals, on Thursday said it had named Stacey Orlandi as its new chief executive. She replaces Lee Edwards, who is retiring after serving as CEO for more than eight years, Virent said in a news release.

The company’s base technology can help produce cleaner and more sustainable versions of liquid transportation fuels. It is also developing bio-based paraxylene, a plant-derived form of the chemical that can be used to make things like plastic films and polyester fabrics. Virent was acquired by Tesoro (NYSE: TSO) in September for an undisclosed sum and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the San Antonio-based petroleum refiner.

Orlandi was previously based in the Houston area and has worked at oil giants Royal Dutch Shell and BP (NYSE: BP). According to Thursday’s news release, she will now be based in Madison.