Promentis Pharmaceuticals Completes $26 Million Series C Financing

Xconomy Wisconsin —

Promentis Pharmaceuticals, a Milwaukee-based developer of drugs designed to modify brain chemistry to treat central nervous system disorders, has raised $26 million from investors, the company said Thursday.

The Series C financing round was led by three firms, Promentis said: Aisling Capital and OrbiMed, both based in New York, and Cambridge, MA-based F-Prime Capital Partners. Several previous investors also participated in the round, according to a press release.

Promentis said it plans to use some of the proceeds from the round to advance its lead drug compound through Phase 1 clinical trials and to a Phase 2 “clinical proof of concept.” The company said the compound is designed to engage “system xc-,“ a molecular mechanism that regulates brain chemistry by ferrying two amino acids, cysteine and glutamate, into and out of neurons.

Promentis raised nearly $8.8 million in equity funding in October, according to an SEC filing. On Thursday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that money is part of the $26 million Series C round, meaning that the amount of new money raised by the company is actually around $17.2 million. That would put the total amount investors have put into Promentis at about $29.2 million, according to regulatory documents. Company leaders did not immediately return messages that asked whether the $26 million figure includes the money referenced in the filing from October.

The company said it has added four people to its board of directors as part of the funding round. According to its website, Promentis’ board now has six members.

David Baker and John Mantsch, two biomedical sciences professors at Marquette University, co-founded Promentis in 2007. The company signed an exclusive licensing deal with the University of Montana in 2015, in which Promentis agreed to ship some of its compounds to the university to have them tested there. Richard Bridges, a professor at the school, has himself conducted research on the system xc- mechanism for more than a decade.