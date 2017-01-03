ParqEx Raises $1.2M to Connect Private Parking Owners, Seekers

ParqEx, a Chicago-based company with several Wisconsin ties whose technology allows users to find or rent out private parking spots, has raised $1.2 million from investors, according to multiple media reports.

Two Madison, WI-based venture capital groups, Venture Management and Wisconsin Investment Partners, were among the participants in the round, ChicagoInno reported.

ParqEx’s software lets people charge others to park in spots they own while they’re away—think Airbnb for parking. Users in need of parking can rent spots for hours, days, or months at a time, the startup says.

ParqEx, which launched in 2014, developed digital tools allowing owners of spots to grant renters temporary access to garages and gated lots, and to enter these areas via smartphone. (The company has built apps for both iOS and Android mobile devices.)

In November, ParqEx graduated from Gener8tor, a Wisconsin-based accelerator for early-stage companies. Another Badger State connection: the startup reportedly is planning to open an office in Milwaukee.

ParqEx also participated in Elmspring, an accelerator in Chicago focused on real estate and housing-related technology, according to the organization’s website.

There are currently nine U.S.cities listed as “locations” on ParqEx’s website. However, all of the links except Chicago and Milwaukee point to pages with text saying that the service is coming soon, but not yet available.

In November, ParqEx founder and CEO Vivek Mehra said that his company had nine full-time team members, and more than 6,000 active users.

According to a Chicago Tribune report, renters must pay owners the listed price for a spot, plus an extra $1 to ParqEx. Listing a spot is reportedly free, with ParqEx receiving 20 percent of the total amount paid.

Chicago is a crowded market for technology startups focused on improving parking there and in other cities. SpotHero, which initially concentrated on helping users find places to park in public lots, bought San Francisco-based ParkPlease in 2015. ParkPlease’s model is similar to ParqEx’s, which could put the two parking apps in direct competition.

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Wisconsin. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

