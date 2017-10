Fresenius Medical’s Angelo Moesslang Joins InGeneron as CEO

Xconomy Texas —

Regenerative medicine company InGeneron has appointed Angelo Moesslang CEO. Before joining Houston-based InGeneron, Moesslang was CFO of Fresenius Medical Care North America, part of German company Fresenius Medical Care. Earlier this year, InGeneron raised $20 million to support clinical testing of a stem cell-based system meant to aid recovery from wounds and orthopedic injuries.