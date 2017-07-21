Aeglea CEO David Lowe Resigns, Anthony Quinn to be Interim Chief

Xconomy Texas —

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE), an Austin biotech company, announced late Thursday that David Lowe has resigned as the company’s president, CEO and director, effective immediately, according to a press release. Anthony Quinn has been appointed to serve as interim chief executive officer while the company conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent chief executive officer. Lowe led Aeglea from its preclinical-stage to today; the company has three ongoing clinical trials in rare genetic disease and cancer, the company stated. Lowe was also at the helm of the company during its initial public offering in 2016.