EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Aeglea CEO David Lowe Resigns, Anthony Quinn to be Interim Chief

Angela Shah

July 21st, 2017

Xconomy Texas — 

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE), an Austin biotech company, announced late Thursday that David Lowe has resigned as the company’s president, CEO and director, effective immediately, according to a press release. Anthony Quinn has been appointed to serve as interim chief executive officer while the company conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent chief executive officer. Lowe led Aeglea from its preclinical-stage to today; the company has three ongoing clinical trials in rare genetic disease and cancer, the company stated. Lowe was also at the helm of the company during its initial public offering in 2016.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.