Accenture Acquires Austin Data Analytics Company Clearhead

Austin—Clearhead, which helps companies “personalize” digital tools used by their customers, has been acquired by Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

The Austin, TX-based company has developed data analytics software that helps its customers, who are companies such as USAA and CVS Pharmacy, improve and personalize their digital tools aimed at end users, such as online shoppers. Clearhead will also set up A/B or multivariate tests to check whether those tools are working as intended and, if not, it can redesign them.

Terms of the deal with Accenture were not disclosed in a press release issued Wednesday.

Clearhead said in the release that for one of its customers, a retailer, it developed and tested simpler ways for users to create an online account—resulting in a nearly 20 percent increase in account registration.

“Experience is the new battleground in the digital world and brands need to continuously optimize it across the entire customer journey,” Glen Hartman, head of Accenture Interactive North America, said in a prepared statement.

He added that he expects Accenture to use Clearhead’s technology to boost its efforts to help its clients use data analytics and testing.

Clearhead was founded in 2012, has about 70 employees, and has offices in London and Cincinnati. Both Clearhead and Accenture declined to provide the amount of venture capital Clearhead raised prior to the acquisition.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas.

