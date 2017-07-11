San Antonio’s eHealthScreenings Sold to PE-Owned Premise Health

San Antonio—A Tennessee-based company that manages businesses’ onsite health clinics has acquired San Antonio-based eHealthScreenings, a company that offers biometric health screenings and that has developed software to collect and analyze data from those screenings. The acquirer, Premise Health, didn’t disclose terms of the deal in a press release issued Tuesday.

EHealthScreenings was founded in 2008 and will remain an independent brand. Premise Health is owned by Chicago-based Water Street Healthcare Partners and works with more than 250 companies, according to CEO Jason Morgese.

EHealthScreenings has 48 employees and expects to make more hires, Morgese wrote in an e-mail. The company’s software can be integrated with various electronic medical record systems, he said. He declined to comment on the company’s annual revenues.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

