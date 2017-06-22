RealCo Accelerator Startup Dauber Gets $1.1M for Trucking Tech

San Antonio—Dauber, a trucking-focused app maker that’s working with the San Antonio-based RealCo accelerator, has raised $1.1 million in seed funding from the startup accelerator, angel investors, and people in the trucking industry.

Dauber makes an app that provides construction trucking companies with real-time analytics and data visualization capabilities. The app aims to eliminate paperwork and improve logistics, RealCo said in a news release. The software was launched earlier this year.

RealCo, which started earlier this year, is an accelerator program that lasts up to 15 months and offers startups as much as $125,000 in early operating capital in exchange for a small equity stake. Dauber was one of the first three companies to join the accelerator, and it is the first to be part of RealCo’s Seed Fund Program, according to the release.

Dauber is using the money to expand to Austin. The first $125,000 of the $1.1 million came from RealCo. Other investors in the company’s seed round include Geekdom Fund, Maroon Fund, Innovate Angel Funds, San Antonio Angel Network, Aggie Angel Network, South Coast Angel Network, and two general contractors.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

