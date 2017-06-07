San Antonio’s Geekdom Fund Adds to Investments With $20M Second Fund

San Antonio—The Texas IT-focused venture capital firm Geekdom Fund has closed a $20 million fund, which it started raising last year.

The San Antonio venture firm was founded in 2014 by Michael Girdley, Don Douglas, Mike Troy, and Cole Wollak, and closed its first fund at $3.4 million in 2015. Geekdom Fund has always invested in startups around the country, though many investments have been from Central Texas, including, Merge VR, Medspoke, and Patient IO, a healthcare app that was bought last year by Watertown, MA-based Athenahealth. Two other investments were also acquired: San Antonio-based SeatSmart was purchased by New York-based TicketIQ, while a San Francisco-based software maker that did business as Worklife was bought by Cisco.

The VC firm has since added to that list, including investments in companies such as robotics maker Chowbiotics, based in Redwood City, CA; San Antonio software maker Dauber; Boston, MA-based Sea Machines and its autonomous navigation system for boats and ships; and RealCo, a San Antonio startup accelerator that Girdley co-founded. The small firm also invested along with Andreesen Horowitz in a Series A round for Tenfold, an Austin software startup, according to a news release.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

Trending on Xconomy