California’s Surf Air Acquires Dallas-Based Airline Company Rise

Dallas—Dallas-based aviation startup Rise has been acquired by Surf Air, a California airline membership company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rise founder Nick Kennedy will remain with the company as president of the Texas region.

“Since we first took to the skies in July 2015, the one request we have received above all others is that you want more, more flights, more destinations,” Kennedy wrote in an e-mail to customers. “By joining forces with Surf Air we are giving you just that.”

Rise offers “all-you-can-fly” access to its flights for a monthly fee of at least $1,950 to six Texas destinations, with plans to expand to cities in adjacent states. Surf, which was founded in 2013 with about 3,000 members, flies primarily in California, a network that Rise members can now access. Kennedy says Surf is working on flights between Texas and California as well as to Las Vegas and Scottsdale, AZ.

Rise first began flights in July 2015 targeting high frequency business travelers seeking to shorten travel times between Texas cities. Kennedy, a serial tech entrepreneur largely in the healthcare industry, told me two years ago that his aim was to to leverage software and data analytics to bring customer service back to the aviation industry. “This is essentially a technology platform that connects users with unused capacity,” he said.

