Austin’s Digital Pharmacist Receives $6.5M for Healthcare Software

Austin—Digital Pharmacist has raised $6.5 million in a Series B round of funding.

The financing was led by Activate Venture Partners in New York and Austin, TX-based LiveOak Venture Partners. Digital Pharmacist, which is also based in Austin, has developed an online system that allows patients to communicate with pharmacies.

One of these services is a HIPAA-compliant “refill cloud,” which uses text, social media, and Web communications.

Pharmacies manage these services through an online dashboard. And, in addition to providing drug refills and wellness classes, the system also enables pharmacies to send patients marketing alerts and updates, the company says.

Digital Pharmacist said it would use the proceeds to enhance its software and for marketing.

“Seventy-five percent of patients want to manage their health provider relationships via their mobile device,” said Chris Loughlin, the company’s chief executive officer, in a press statement obtained first by Xconomy. “Our solutions help pharmacies meet these patient demands.”

Last month, Digital Pharmacist announced that it would be working with Sav-Mor Drug Store to create Sav-Mor-branded Web, e-mail, mobile, and text-messaging capabilities, according to a press release.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

Trending on Xconomy