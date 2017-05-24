New Rackspace CEO Joe Eazor Previously Held Roles at EarthLink, EMC

San Antonio—Cloud computing company Rackspace has a new CEO: Joe Eazor, who was most recently the CEO of EarthLink, the company best known for providing dial-up Internet since the 1990s.

Eazor is replacing Taylor Rhodes, who left Rackspace this month to take the top job at Chicago-based software company SMS Assist. Rackspace President Jeff Cotten, who is filling in as an interim CEO until Eazor starts on June 12, is staying with the company as its president.

Rackspace has historically provided business customers with hosting services and server space for their operations, though it has increasingly shifted its work toward providing customer service and support to businesses that use cloud offerings, such as Amazon or Microsoft. In a blog post, Eazor said he plans to continue to “take advantage of this trend,” though he didn’t go into detail about other potential changes at Rackspace.

Rackspace was acquired by funds associated with New York-bsed Apollo Global Management late last year for $4.3 billion.

Since 2014, Eazor worked in the top role at EarthLink, a company that has added new services in recent years, in particular, cloud networking services for businesses. Eazor’s tenure at the company culminated in the sale of EarthLink to Little Rock, AR-based networking communication company Windstream in February for $1.1 billion.

Before EarthLink, Eazor worked as the chief operating officer for global sales and customer operations for Hopkinton, MA-based EMC.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

