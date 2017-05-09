Startup Spotlight: Texas Innovations in Health IT, Big Data Analytics

The Texas innovation landscape is dotted with young tech companies. Here are a couple that have recently cropped up:

Pilosa, software to enable real-time data analytics of really big data, based in Austin, TX.

The problem: Data sets that are larger than 500 gigabytes are difficult to query. They typically have to be broken down into smaller patches of data. That and the delays inherent in breaking down the data into parcels can make certain queries practically impossible, CEO HO Maycotte says.

The solution: A three-years-in-the-making and a now-open source platform with the sort of power needed to analyze terabytes of data in fields such as biometrics, network security, smart cities, transportation, and energy use.

Who: HO Maycotte, previously founder of Austin-based Umbel, a sports and entertainment data analytics startup.

When: The startup launches tomorrow at the OSCON open source convention in Austin.

Dynofit, health IT and device startup based in Carrollton, TX, northeast of Dallas.

The problem: Reduced patient engagement in physical therapy outside of the clinic.

The solution: Its “Dot” device, a portable EMG, or electromyogram, that through a sensor can measure and store movement done in physical therapy exercises. The EMG “reads” the brain signal to the muscle as it is activated. The Dot is connected to a tablet that can display whether a patient is accurately moving the target muscle. These records can also be reviewed by health care providers.

Who: Co-founder and CEO Maria Schneider, who has degrees in engineering, physics, and biomedical engineering, began searching for a more efficient way to do physical therapy for her then 3-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy.

How: Schneider founded Dynofit in 2013 and was part of the 2015 class of Dallas-based startup accelerator Health Wildcatters. The company has raised a little more than $500,000 in angel investment and an SBIR grant. She says Dynofit is currently raising a seed round of funding of $250,000 and hoping to go for Series A investment next year.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

