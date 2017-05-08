Dell Technologies Goes Public About $100M Venture Capital Arm

Austin—Dell Technologies is publicly unveiling a venture capital investment arm that has been quietly investing in startups since the operation was run by EMC, the data storage giant that Dell agreed to acquire for $67 billion in 2015.

Called Dell Technologies Capital, the investment arm plans to provide funding to about 20 startups this year, Scott Darling, president of group, told Bloomberg, which first reported the news this morning. Dell Technologies Capital “pursues new and emerging technologies aggressively,” operating with about $100 million annually in venture funding and $2 billion annually for mergers and acquisitions, according to Darling’s LinkedIn.

Before the Dell EMC merger, Darling had worked with EMC since 2012, where he had made venture investments, according to the Bloomberg report. Dell’s own venture investment group merged with the EMC arm that Darling operated. Dell Technologies Capital typically invests between $3 million and $10 million in Series A and B rounds, while also providing more funding at later stages, according to the Bloomberg story.

The role that Dell and its founder, Michael Dell, have in the startup scene locally—and whether it’s large enough—has long been studied. Darling told Bloomberg that Dell Technologies Capital has so far invested in 70 startups, and it wants to do more to highlight the entrepreneurs it invests in. One example Bloomberg cited is San Diego-based Edico Genome, which Dell EMC partnered with for its processor that speeds up the way genome sequencing data is processed, as Xconomy reported in January.

