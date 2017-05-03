Austin Startups, EverlyWell and Bitfusion, Nab New Rounds of Funding

Austin—Two local tech startups—one in health IT and another in computing and machine learning software—have announced new rounds of funding.

EverlyWell picked up $2 million from investors such as NextGen Venture Partners, SoGal Ventures, Full Tilt Capital, and others. The startup, founded about two years ago, makes what it calls “health and wellness tests”—at-home assays that check hormone levels, blood sugar, and more. EverlyWell offers eight tests that range from $79 to $399. They measure food sensitivity, thyroid activity, and cholesterol, as well as “sleep and stress,” the presence of heavy metals in the body, and women’s health and fertility.

The new round of funding brings the startup’s total investment to $5 million. EverlyWell now employs 15 people and sells its tests in 46 states, the company said. The new money will go toward expanding the types of tests it offers as well as new product features, EverlyWell said.

A second Austin startup, Bitfusion, said it received $5 million in a funding round led by Vanedge Capital, with participation from Sierra Ventures and existing investors Data Collective, Resonant Venture Partners, and Geekdom Fund. A 2015 graduate of the Techstars Cloud accelerator in San Antonio, Bitfusion makes software that aims to bring supercomputing capabilities to a variety of hardware devices. Bitfusion also said it has a deep learning platform called Flex in beta testing, which can help programmers for smaller companies deploy artificial intelligence software throughout the development process.

Bitfusion was founded in Austin and has offices there and in Sunnyvale, CA.

“The Googles and Facebooks of the world may be able to build advanced infrastructure and management tools internally, but the Fortune 1000 and the rest of the world need something that makes it far easier and more manageable, while enabling innovation at scale,” Subbu Rama, Bitfusion’s CEO and co-founder, said in a press release.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

