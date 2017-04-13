Texas Medical Center Names McKeon as New CEO to Replace Robbins

Houston—The Texas Medical Center announced Thursday that Bill McKeon will become its president and CEO, replacing Bobby Robbins.

McKeon had been the TMC’s executive vice president and chief strategy and operating officer under Robbins, who last month was named the president of the University of Arizona.

“Bill McKeon is a seasoned executive who has served as a central figure in rapidly transforming the Texas Medical Center over the last few years,” said O. Holcombe Crosswell, chairman of TMC’s board of directors, in a press statement. “He has been the architect and lead in executing the initial stages of our strategic plan, including the TMC Innovation Institute and the TMC3 translational research campus.”

McKeon said in the statement that he believed the TMC was in the midst of its “most transformational period” and plans to pursue opportunities to make Houston a “third coast” in life science innovation. Prior to joining TMC in 2013, McKeon held positions in companies and institutions such as DuPont, Stanford University Medical Center, US Oncology, and Medtronic.

Shawn Cloonan, who came to TMC in 2013 as general counsel and executive vice president, was named chief operating officer. TMC said Cloonan will continue to oversee legal affairs at the institution.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

