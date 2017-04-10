BioHouston Chili Cookoff: Vampires, Convicts, Hippies, & More

Xconomy Texas —

Houston—More than 600 people in Houston’s biotech community played hooky on Friday to cook chili and commune with each other at BioHouston’s 14th annual Chili Cookoff. The event drew nearly 40 competitors in the culinary contest with prizes awarded to the best chili in traditional, non-traditional, and spicy categories. (I was one of the judges in the spicy category.)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals took top prize in traditional and spicy chili, putting them over the top to net the Grand Chili Champion award. (Lexicon Pharmaceuticals won first place in the non-traditional category.)

Kevin Hlavinka with LivaNova won the jalapeno-eating contest. The performance was so dazzling, the exact number of peppers can’t be recalled, according to BioHouston. LivaNova’s Speakeasy won the best booth contest. And if they gave out best costume accolades, my vote would have been for Jeff Larson at Salarius Pharmaceuticals, whose commitment to the Dark Prince included red-tinted contacts.