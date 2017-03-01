Texas Medical Center CEO Robert Robbins in Line For Top Arizona Post

Houston—Robert Robbins, the CEO of the Texas Medical Center, is one of two finalists to be president of the University of Arizona.

The Phoenix-based institution announced Monday that the top two candidates are Robbins and Sethuraman Panchanathan, the executive vice president and chief research and innovation officer at Arizona State University’s Knowledge Enterprise Development department.

Arizona’s board of regents stated in a press release that both candidates will interview in Phoenix on March 6 and that the successful finalist will come to campus two days later.

Since his arrival at the Texas Medical Center’s CEO in late 2012, Robbins has overseen a transformation in how the corporation supports the innovation that comes from both within the TMC and the broader Houston biotech community. Most notably, in the last two years, the TMC has created the TMCx accelerator, which brings in young health IT and medical device companies, and a biodesign fellowship that can help medical entrepreneurs see commercial opportunities.

Robbins was not yet available for comment.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

